DOWELL SERVICE GROUP Announces Board Meeting for Interim Results

DOWELL SERVICE GROUP CO. LIMITED Class H ( (HK:2352) ) has provided an announcement.

DOWELL SERVICE GROUP CO. LIMITED, a joint stock company incorporated in the People’s Republic of China, has announced that its Board of Directors will hold a meeting on August 19, 2025. The purpose of this meeting is to consider and approve the unaudited interim results for the first half of 2025. This announcement signifies the company’s ongoing commitment to transparency and timely financial reporting, which is crucial for maintaining investor confidence and ensuring compliance with regulatory standards.

More about DOWELL SERVICE GROUP CO. LIMITED Class H

Average Trading Volume: 680

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$515.2M

