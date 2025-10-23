Dover Reports Q3 Revenue Growth Amid Earnings Dip

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Dover ( (DOV) ) has shared an update.

Dover reported its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2025, showing a 5% increase in revenue to $2.1 billion, despite a 3% decrease in GAAP earnings from continuing operations. The company highlighted strong performance in short cycle components and secular-growth end markets, as well as successful acquisitions, which offset challenges in the vehicle aftermarket and refrigerated door cases sectors. Dover’s strategic initiatives, including capital deployment and operational efficiencies, are expected to drive future growth, with an increase in full-year adjusted EPS guidance.

The most recent analyst rating on (DOV) stock is a Buy with a $225.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dover stock, see the DOV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on DOV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, DOV is a Outperform.

Dover’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings call performance and attractive valuation, despite mixed technical indicators and potential cash flow challenges. The company’s strategic focus and operational efficiency position it well for future growth, although investors should monitor segment-specific challenges.

To see Spark’s full report on DOV stock, click here.

More about Dover

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of over $7 billion. The company offers innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Climate & Sustainability Technologies. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover is recognized for its entrepreneurial approach and trades on the New York Stock Exchange under ‘DOV.’

Average Trading Volume: 1,083,610

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $23.73B

For detailed information about DOV stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue