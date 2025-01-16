DouYu Announces Co-CEO Appointment and Special Dividend

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from DouYu International Holdings ( (DOYU) ).

On January 16, 2025, DouYu International Holdings Limited announced the appointment of Ms. Simin Ren as Co-Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately, marking the end of the interim management committee that had been in place since November 2023. Additionally, DouYu declared a special cash dividend of $9.94 per ordinary share and ADS, amounting to approximately $300 million, to be distributed on or around February 20, 2025. This strategic move reflects the company’s commitment to delivering shareholder value while maintaining operational efficiency in a challenging macroeconomic environment.

More about DouYu International Holdings

DouYu International Holdings Limited, headquartered in Wuhan, China, is a prominent game-centric live streaming platform and a pioneer in the eSports value chain. The company operates on both PC and mobile apps, offering users immersive gaming and entertainment livestreaming experiences. DouYu focuses on providing premium content through the integration of livestreaming, video, graphics, and virtual communities, primarily targeting gamers and eSports enthusiasts.

YTD Price Performance: 10.03%

Average Trading Volume: 111,481

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $347M

