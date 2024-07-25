Doubleview Gold Unveils Major Mineral Resource Estimate

Doubleview Capital (TSE:DBG) has released an update.

Doubleview Gold Corp has announced its maiden Mineral Resource Estimate for the Hat porphyry project, boasting significant amounts of copper, gold, cobalt, and the potential for scandium. The project, located in British Columbia, includes an indicated resource of 150 million tonnes and an inferred resource of 477 million tonnes, indicating a substantial deposit with a wide array of critical minerals.

