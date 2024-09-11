Doubleview Gold Corp Announces Multi-Million Dollar Fundraising

Doubleview Capital (TSE:DBG) has released an update.

Doubleview Gold Corp is set to strengthen its financial position by launching a non-brokered private placement aiming to raise up to $4,000,000 for its exploration projects, particularly the Hat Project in British Columbia. The offering includes flow-through and non-flow-through units with common shares and purchase warrants, subject to certain conditions and regulatory approvals.

