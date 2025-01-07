DoubleDown Interactive to Present at Needham Growth Conference

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Doubledown Interactive Co ( (DDI) ).

DoubleDown Interactive announced that its CFO, Joe Sigrist, will present at the 27th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2025. This participation underscores DoubleDown’s ongoing efforts to engage with institutional investors and highlight its market strategies and recent expansions, such as its acquisition of SuprNation, enhancing its position in the digital gaming and iGaming industries.

More about Doubledown Interactive Co

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. is a prominent developer and publisher of digital games on both mobile and web-based platforms. The company is renowned for creating multi-format interactive entertainment experiences, notably its flagship product, DoubleDown Casino, a popular social casino game. DoubleDown Interactive also expanded its operations by acquiring SuprNation in October 2023, enabling it to manage three real-money iGaming sites in Western Europe.

YTD Price Performance: 7.53%

Average Trading Volume: 57,272

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Buy

Current Market Cap: $545.1M

