Dotz Nano Limited Schedules Virtual AGM

Dotz Nano Limited announces its Annual General Meeting (AGM) for shareholders to be held virtually on May 31, 2024, at 3:00pm AEST. Shareholders are encouraged to pre-register for the online meeting and are able to vote and participate in real-time during the event. While the company recommends submitting Proxy Forms in advance, attendees can also use the Automic platform for live interaction.

