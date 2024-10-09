Dotz Nano Innovates in Carbon Capture Technology

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited, a nanotechnology firm specializing in carbon management solutions, has announced a breakthrough in the development of a new functionalized sorbent for capturing CO2 directly from the air and industrial emissions at low concentrations. The sorbent, tested by the research organization SINTEF, shows high absorption capacity, fast kinetics, and low water affinity, enhancing Dotz’s carbon capture technology portfolio. This innovation positions Dotz to capitalize on the growing direct air capture market, which is vital for achieving global climate goals.

