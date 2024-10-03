Dotz Nano Boosts Capital with New Share Issuance

Dotz Nano Limited (AU:DTZ) has released an update.

Dotz Nano Limited has announced the successful issue of 1 million new shares and equal number of unlisted options following shareholder approval, aiming to raise capital for their innovative nanotechnology focused on carbon management towards a carbon-neutral future. These newly issued shares are to rank equally with the current shares and have been issued without the need for disclosure under certain parts of the Corporations Act, indicating compliance with regulatory standards. The company anticipates a further capital boost with an additional 5.5 million shares and options expected to be issued soon.

