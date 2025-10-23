Dotdigital Group to Announce Full-Year Results and Host Investor Presentations

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Dotdigital ( (GB:DOTD) ) has issued an update.

Dotdigital Group plc, a prominent SaaS provider of customer experience and data platforms, announced it will release its full-year results for the year ended June 30, 2025, on November 4, 2025. The company will host an in-person presentation for analysts and a virtual presentation for retail investors to discuss the results. This announcement underscores Dotdigital’s commitment to transparency and engagement with its stakeholders, potentially impacting its market positioning and investor relations.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:DOTD) stock is a Hold with a £78.00 price target.

Spark’s Take on GB:DOTD Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:DOTD is a Neutral.

Dotdigital’s strong financial performance and positive corporate events are key strengths, indicating a solid foundation and strategic growth initiatives. However, the technical indicators and valuation raise concerns about current market sentiment and stock performance, making the overall stock score moderately positive.

More about Dotdigital

Dotdigital Group plc is a leading provider of cross-channel marketing automation technology aimed at marketing professionals. Their customer experience and data platform (CXDP) leverages automation and AI to enhance customer experiences, enabling businesses to unify and enrich customer data, identify valuable segments, and deliver personalized cross-channel journeys. Founded in 1999, Dotdigital is headquartered in London with a global presence across major cities and supports over 4,000 brands in 150 countries.

Average Trading Volume: 605,849

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £202.5M

