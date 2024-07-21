dorsaVi Limited Awaits Capital Raising News

dorsaVi Limited (AU:DVL) has released an update.

dorsaVi Limited has requested a trading halt of its shares on the Australian Securities Exchange pending an upcoming announcement about a capital raising initiative. The halt will remain until either the announcement is made or normal trading resumes on Wednesday, 24 July 2024. This move aims to help the company manage its continuous disclosure obligations to the market.

