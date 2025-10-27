dorsaVi Limited Announces Proposed Securities Issue

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

dorsaVi Limited ( (AU:DVL) ) has provided an announcement.

dorsaVi Limited has announced a proposed issue of 2,342,009 ordinary fully paid securities, with an expected issue date of December 3, 2025. This move aims to strengthen the company’s financial position and potentially enhance its market presence, offering significant implications for its stakeholders and industry positioning.

dorsaVi Limited operates in the technology sector, specializing in wearable sensor technology and software solutions. The company focuses on providing innovative products for movement analysis and injury prevention, catering to healthcare, sports, and occupational health markets.

Average Trading Volume: 8,126,473

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$59.65M

