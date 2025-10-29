Dorman Products Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance

Dorman Products ( (DORM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dorman Products presented to its investors.

Dorman Products, Inc., a prominent player in the motor vehicle aftermarket industry, is known for its innovative aftermarket replacement products that enhance vehicle maintenance and repair. The company has a rich history of over 100 years, providing solutions that save time and money for vehicle professionals and enthusiasts.

Dorman Products reported a robust financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with net sales reaching $543.7 million, marking a 7.9% increase from the previous year. The company also saw a significant rise in diluted earnings per share, which climbed 38% to $2.48, reflecting strong operational execution and strategic initiatives.

Key financial metrics for Dorman Products included a gross profit of $241.4 million, representing 44.4% of net sales, up from 40.5% in the previous year. The company’s SG&A expenses were slightly higher, but adjusted figures showed a stable percentage of net sales. Segment-wise, the Light Duty segment showed a 9% sales increase, while the Heavy Duty segment grew by 6%. The Specialty Vehicle segment remained flat in terms of sales.

Looking ahead, Dorman Products reaffirms its full-year 2025 guidance, expecting net sales growth between 7% and 9% and diluted EPS growth of 31% to 36%. The company’s management remains optimistic about future growth, driven by ongoing product innovation and supply chain diversification efforts.

