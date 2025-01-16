Doric Nimrod Air Two to Return £180 Million via Share Redemption

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

Doric Nimrod Air Two ( (GB:DNA2) ) has issued an announcement.

Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited has announced the completion of the sale of its remaining A380-861 aircraft to Emirates and will return £180.785 million to shareholders via a compulsory redemption of shares on January 21, 2025. This move marks a significant step in the company’s operations as it winds down its current leasing engagements, impacting its trading status on the Specialist Fund Segment and resulting in the cancellation of shares.

Doric Nimrod Air Two Limited operates in the aviation leasing industry, focusing on leasing aircraft to major airlines. The company has been involved in managing and selling aircraft, specifically the A380-861 model, to prominent airlines such as Emirates.

YTD Price Performance: 0.35%

Average Trading Volume: 158,301

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: £177.1M

