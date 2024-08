Dorel Class B (TSE:DII.B) has released an update.

Dorel Industries Inc. reported a slight revenue increase to $348.1 million in Q2 2024, with growth in Dorel Juvenile and challenges in the Home segment, including a $45.3 million non-cash impairment charge. The company highlights market share growth, innovative product launches, and a focus on reducing operating expenses despite a tough economic environment.

