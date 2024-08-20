DORE Declares Q2 2024 Shareholder Dividend

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (DORE) has announced a dividend for its shareholders of 1.45 pence per Ordinary Share for the second quarter of 2024. This distribution, payable on 27 September 2024, will benefit those registered by 30 August 2024, with the ex-dividend date set for 29 August 2024. Furthermore, 75% of this dividend may be classified as an interest distribution for UK tax purposes, as detailed in the company’s prospectus.

