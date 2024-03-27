Doré Copper Spots Gold Potential at Norhart Zone

Dore Copper Mining Corp. (TSE:DCMC) has released an update.

Doré Copper Mining Corp. has identified significant gold exploration potential at the Norhart Zone, located just north of its fully owned Joe Mann mine. The area, which includes a series of parallel quartz vein structures rich in gold mineralization, was historically drilled with promising results, such as 65.85 g/t of gold over 6.34 meters. The company plans to collaborate with partner SOQUEM to develop a drill program aimed at expanding these mineralized zones.

For further insights into TSE:DCMC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.