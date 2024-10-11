DORE Buys Back Shares, Reinforces Green Strategy

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust Plc (GB:DORE) has released an update.

Downing Renewables & Infrastructure Trust plc (DORE) has purchased 100,000 of its own shares, subsequently holding them in Treasury, as part of its strategy to provide sustainable income and capital growth for investors. Following the transaction, the total number of DORE’s voting shares in circulation stands at 172,514,110. DORE continues to focus on renewable energy and infrastructure investments across the UK and Northern Europe, supporting the transition to a net-zero economy.

For further insights into GB:DORE stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.