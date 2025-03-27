Dongyue Group Announces Final Dividend for 2024

Dongyue Group Limited ( (HK:0189) ) has shared an update.

Dongyue Group Limited announced a final ordinary cash dividend of HKD 0.1 per share for the financial year ending December 31, 2024. This dividend reflects the company’s ongoing commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may positively impact investor sentiment and the company’s market positioning.

More about Dongyue Group Limited

Dongyue Group Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of fluoropolymers, refrigerants, and other chemical products. The company serves various markets, including automotive, electronics, and construction, providing essential materials for these industries.

YTD Price Performance: 13.67%

Average Trading Volume: 13,912,475

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$15.28B

See more insights into 0189 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue