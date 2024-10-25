Dongjiang Environmental Reports Revenue Drop and Asset Decline

Dongjiang Environmental Company (HK:0895) has released an update.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited reported a 6.76% decline in revenue to RMB 913.9 million in the third quarter of 2024, while net profit attributable to shareholders showed a 38.66% improvement compared to last year, despite remaining negative. The company also experienced a 4.55% decrease in total assets, highlighting ongoing financial challenges.

