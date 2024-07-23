Dongjiang Environmental Announces Board Structure

Dongjiang Environmental Company (HK:0895) has released an update.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited has announced its board of directors, comprising executive, non-executive, and independent non-executive members, along with the roles they occupy within four key board committees. The committees include Audit and Risk Management, Remuneration and Appraisal, Nomination, and Strategic Development, highlighting the company’s structured approach to corporate governance.

For further insights into HK:0895 stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.