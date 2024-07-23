Dongjiang Environmental Announces Board Resignation

Dongjiang Environmental Company (HK:0895) has released an update.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Huang Honggang as a non-executive Director and a member of the remuneration and appraisal committee due to other work commitments, effective from 23 July 2024. The company assures that his departure will not affect the normal operations nor the board quorum, and they will proceed to elect a new director as per the company’s regulations. The board expressed its appreciation for Mr. Huang’s contributions during his tenure.

