Dongjiang Environmental Announces Board Changes

Dongjiang Environmental Company (HK:0895) has released an update.

Dongjiang Environmental Company Limited has announced the retirement of directors and supervisors, along with the proposal for re-election and appointment of new board members and supervisors. The changes are subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming Extraordinary General Meeting (EGM), where the new appointments will be confirmed for a three-year term commencing on October 10, 2024. Details of the proposed re-elections, appointments, and the EGM notice will be disseminated to shareholders shortly.

