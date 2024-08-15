Dongguang Chemical Readies for Key Financial Meeting

Dongguang Chemical Ltd. (HK:1702) has released an update.

Dongguang Chemical Limited has announced a board meeting scheduled for August 27, 2024, to review the company’s interim financial statements and consider declaring an interim dividend. This notice follows the regulatory guidelines of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited. The news could influence the company’s stock as financial performance and potential dividend payouts are key interests for shareholders.

