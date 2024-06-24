Dongfeng Shares Extract of Honda’s Financials

Dongfeng Motor Group Co (HK:0489) has released an update.

Dongfeng Motor Group Co has released a news announcement providing an extract from Honda’s audited consolidated financial statements for the year ended 31 March 2024. The announcement, which is not a report of Dongfeng’s own financial results, includes financial data related to Joint Control Equities and is disclosed to inform shareholders and urge caution when trading company shares. Complete Honda financial details can be found on Honda’s website.

