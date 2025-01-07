Dongfeng Motor Group Reports 9.2% Decline in 2024 Sales Volume

Stay Ahead of the Market: Discover outperforming stocks and invest smarter with Top Smart Score Stocks

The latest announcement is out from Dongfeng Motor Group Co ( (HK:0489) ).

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited reported a decline in total sales volume for 2024, with 1,895,934 units sold, marking a 9.2% year-on-year decrease. Despite this, Dongfeng Automobile Company Limited, a subsidiary, saw a 2.5% increase in sales volume. The parent company, Dongfeng Motor Corporation, experienced a 2.5% rise in total vehicle sales. Notably, sales of new energy vehicles increased by 13.4%, reflecting a strategic focus on this growing market segment.

More about Dongfeng Motor Group Co

Dongfeng Motor Group Co., Ltd. is a major automotive manufacturer in China, primarily engaged in the production of passenger and commercial vehicles. The company operates in the automotive industry, focusing on manufacturing various types of vehicles including sedans, SUVs, MPVs, trucks, and buses. It is a prominent player in both the domestic and international markets.

YTD Price Performance: -4.09%

Average Trading Volume: 11,958

Technical Sentiment Consensus Rating: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.65B

