Donaco’s Star Vegas Operations Hit by Thailand-Cambodia Border Tensions

The latest announcement is out from Donaco International Ltd. ( (AU:DNA) ).

Donaco International Limited has reported a significant impact on its Star Vegas operations due to heightened tensions and border restrictions between Thailand and Cambodia. Following a military clash, the Thai government has imposed measures such as reduced border crossing hours and a ban on non-essential travel, which have led to a 62% reduction in daily headcount and a 42% decrease in hotel occupancy at Star Vegas. These restrictions are expected to affect the casino’s profitability for June, and the company is closely monitoring the situation while both governments express a commitment to resolving the tensions.

More about Donaco International Ltd.

Donaco International Limited operates in the entertainment and hospitality industry, primarily focusing on casino operations. The company is known for its Star Vegas casino located in Poipet, Cambodia, which caters to tourists and gamblers, particularly those from neighboring Thailand.

Average Trading Volume: 3,398,206

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$50.6M

