Don Agro Completes Subsidiary Disposals

Don Agro International Limited (SG:GRQ) has released an update.

Don Agro International Limited has successfully completed the sale of its subsidiary groups, transferring Don Agro LLC, Don Agrarian Group JSC, and Don Muchnov LLC to Agroholding Prostory, and Volgo-Agro LLC to DonTK. Following these transactions, the company has effectively become a cash company, as it no longer has any operating businesses, aligning with the Catalist Rules definition. This strategic move has reshaped the company’s structure, leaving Happy Cow, LLC as its only non-operating subsidiary.

For further insights into SG:GRQ stock, check out TipRanksâ€™ Stock Analysis page.