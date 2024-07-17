Domino’s Pivots for Growth Amidst Store Optimization

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited (AU:DMP) has released an update.

Domino’s Pizza Enterprises Limited is implementing strategic changes to optimize its network by closing up to 80 underperforming stores in Japan and targeting a net reduction of 10-20 stores in France for FY25, aiming to boost profitability and improve franchise economics. These adjustments are part of a broader performance improvement plan that includes a shift in marketing strategies and an anticipated return to positive sales growth. Despite these closures, the company projects net store growth to be flat to slightly positive in FY25, with a long-term growth strategy focused on increasing franchise profitability and sustainable store expansion.

For further insights into AU:DMP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.