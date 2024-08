An update from Dominari Holdings (DOMH) is now available.

Dominari Holdings Inc. has proudly announced that its fully-owned subsidiary, Dominari Securities LLC, has achieved the status of a Limited Underwriting Member of the Nasdaq Stock Market. This significant milestone grants Dominari Securities the authority to operate as a principal underwriter, opening new avenues for its participation in the financial markets.

