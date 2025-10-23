Dometic Reports Strong EBITA Margin Amid Sales Decline in Q3 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Dometic Group AB ( (SE:DOM) ).

Dometic Group AB reported a 13% decrease in net sales for Q3 2025, with an organic growth decline of 6%, reflecting cautious customer behavior. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a strong EBITA margin improvement to 10.4% from 8.6% due to successful cost-reduction activities and strategic investments. The Marine segment showed signs of recovery with 1% organic growth, while the Mobile Cooling segment faced challenges from reduced volumes and ongoing investments. Dometic continues to focus on strategic growth areas and expects positive contributions from new products and improved market conditions following interest rate cuts in key markets.

Dometic is a global outdoor technology company focused on making mobile living easy through products in cooling, heating, power & electronics, mobility, and space optimization. Their offerings cater to outdoor enthusiasts using cars, RVs, or boats, with products sold in over 100 countries. Headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, Dometic employs around 7,000 people and reported net sales of SEK 25 billion in 2024.

Average Trading Volume: 641,993

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: SEK17.22B

