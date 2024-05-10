Doman Building Materials Reports Stable Q1 Results

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. (TSE:DBM) has released an update.

Doman Building Materials Group Ltd. reported a slight decrease in Q1 2024 revenues to $602.5 million, a marginal gross margin increase to 16.7%, and consistent dividends at $0.14 per share, despite a softening construction materials market. The company’s net earnings were $14.4 million, slightly down from the previous year’s $14.9 million, while the adjusted EBITDA saw a minor rise from $44.8 million to $45.6 million, inclusive of acquisition-related costs. Chairman Amar S. Doman highlighted strong inventory management and the successful integration of a new acquisition as key factors in maintaining the company’s financial stability.

