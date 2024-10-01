Domain Holdings Reports Director’s Final Shareholdings

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. (AU:DHG) has released an update.

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. has issued a final director’s interest notice for Michael John Sneesby, who ceased to be a director on September 30, 2024. Sneesby held significant interests in Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings, with 892,575 ordinary shares and 1,008,707 share rights, as well as an indirect interest through 81,083 ordinary shares held by his wife, Ursula Sneesby.

For further insights into AU:DHG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.