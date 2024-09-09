Domain Holdings Director Ups Stake in NEC

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. (AU:DHG) has released an update.

Michael John Sneesby, a director of Domain Holdings Australia Limited, has increased his direct interest in Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd (NEC) by acquiring 83,115 ordinary shares at $1.34 each under the Nine Short Term Incentive Plan. Following this transaction, Sneesby now directly holds a total of 892,575 ordinary shares and 1,756,700 share rights in NEC, with no changes reported in indirect holdings or interests in contracts.

