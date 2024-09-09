Domain Holdings Director Increases Stake in NEC

Domain Holdings Australia Ltd. (AU:DHG) has released an update.

Domain Holdings Australia Limited has announced a change in the interests of director Matthew Stanton, who acquired 51,100 ordinary shares in Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Ltd, a related body corporate, at a value of $1.34 per share. This acquisition was made under the Nine Short Term Incentive Plan and has resulted in Stanton holding a total of 356,149 shares directly in NEC post-change. No disposal of shares has been reported.

