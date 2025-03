DomaCom Limited Unveils Strategic Turnaround and Rebranding to Assetora

DomaCom Ltd. ( (AU:DCL) ) has shared an announcement.

DomaCom Limited has announced a strategic turnaround following a challenging FY2024, marked by financial instability and a suspension of its ASX listing. The company has implemented key strategic actions, including recapitalization and debt conversion, resulting in a net positive impact of $6.5 million. DomaCom is redefining its business model to become a broader fractional investing hub, introducing new initiatives like the Homeowner Equity Fund and evolving into Assetora, a digital-first brand. These efforts aim to enhance operational efficiency, expand asset classes, and position the company as a leader in alternative investments, while also focusing on restoring market confidence and its ASX listing.

DomaCom Limited is an operator of an innovative managed investments platform in the Australian financial sector, offering access to a wide range of assets including agriculture, energy, securities, and property. Known for its innovative structures, DomaCom provides investors and financial advisers with easy access, reporting, and transparency, facilitating portfolio diversification with lower minimum investments and competitive costs.

