Dolphin Capital Investors Financial Update

Dolphin Capital Investors (GB:DCI) has released an update.

Dolphin Capital Investors reports a temporary suspension of their shares on AIM due to a delay in the audit of their 2023 Annual Results, with the expectation to resume in August 2024. The company’s unaudited financial statements show a net asset value increase of 3% to €115.5 million, and efforts continue to improve corporate governance, sell off assets, and return surplus capital to shareholders. Amidst ongoing litigation and positive GDP growth in asset-holding countries, Dolphin Capital Investors is focused on asset sales and managing liabilities, with significant announcements anticipated soon.

