Dolly Varden Silver Secures $34 Million Financing to Boost Exploration

An announcement from Dolly Varden Silver ( (TSE:DV) ) is now available.

On October 23, 2025, Dolly Varden Silver Corporation announced the closing of a $34 million bought-deal financing. The proceeds will be used for working capital and exploration at the Kitsault Valley project. This financing strengthens Dolly Varden’s position in the mineral exploration industry, allowing for further resource expansion and drilling activities, which could have significant implications for stakeholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:DV) stock is a Buy with a C$1.60 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Dolly Varden Silver stock, see the TSE:DV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on TSE:DV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:DV is a Neutral.

Dolly Varden Silver’s overall stock score reflects significant financial challenges, characterized by lack of revenue and consistent losses, offset by a strong equity base and absence of debt. While corporate events show strategic efforts to improve market positioning, technical analysis suggests a cautious approach given current price trends. Valuation concerns persist due to the negative P/E ratio and lack of profitability.

More about Dolly Varden Silver

Dolly Varden Silver Corporation is a mineral exploration company focused on its Kitsault Valley Project in the Golden Triangle of British Columbia, Canada. The company has consolidated approximately 100,000 hectares of prospective tenure, including five past producing high-grade silver mines, and is exploring for further precious metal deposits.

Average Trading Volume: 184,742

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: C$506.6M

