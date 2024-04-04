Dollarama Exceeds Fiscal 2024 Financial Expectations

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) has released an update.

Dollarama Inc. reports impressive fiscal year 2024 results with a significant increase in comparable store sales and earnings per share, alongside a strong quarterly dividend hike. The company saw a 12.8% growth in comparable store sales and a 29% rise in diluted net EPS, indicating robust financial health and market performance. Dollarama’s success is attributed to the company’s ability to exceed its financial guidance and maintain a compelling value proposition, even amidst economic uncertainties.

