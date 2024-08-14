Dole plc’s Profits Surge Despite Revenue Dip

Dole (DOLE) has released an update.

Dole plc has reported a slight revenue decline of 0.8% in Q2 2024, yet showcased a significant net income increase of 68.4% to $88.1 million, with an adjusted EBITDA rise of 2.2%. Despite facing headwinds from foreign exchange and divestitures, the company’s like-for-like revenue grew by 4.3%, signaling underlying business strength. Dole’s optimistic performance has led to an increased full-year adjusted EBITDA forecast to at least $370 million.

