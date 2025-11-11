Dole plc Reports Strong Q3 2025 Revenue Growth

Dole Plc ( (DOLE) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Dole Plc presented to its investors.

Dole plc is a global leader in the fresh produce industry, specializing in the production, marketing, and distribution of a wide variety of fresh fruits and vegetables across over 85 countries. The company is committed to promoting a healthier and more sustainable world.

In its third quarter of 2025, Dole plc reported a revenue increase of 10.5% to $2.3 billion, driven by strong performance in its diversified segments, although net income decreased due to losses in discontinued operations. The company also reduced its net debt following the sale of its Fresh Vegetables division.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included an adjusted EBITDA of $80.8 million and an adjusted net income of $15.0 million. The company experienced a decline in its Fresh Fruit segment due to higher sourcing costs, but this was offset by strong results in its Diversified Fresh Produce segments in EMEA and the Americas. Additionally, Dole’s board authorized a share repurchase program of up to $100 million.

Looking ahead, Dole plc remains optimistic about its financial performance for the full year 2025, expecting adjusted EBITDA to reach the upper end of its target range. The company continues to focus on strategic capital allocation and expects to maintain its momentum in the fresh produce market.

