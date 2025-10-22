DocMorris Completes CHF 49.6 Million Convertible Bond Issuance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

DocMorris ( (CH:DOCM) ) has issued an announcement.

DocMorris has successfully issued a CHF 49.6 million convertible bond maturing in 2028, aimed at optimizing its balance sheet and financing costs to support sustainable growth. This issuance will finance the early repurchase of a CHF 95.0 million bond maturing in 2026, inviting eligible holders to tender their bonds at a premium. The transaction is expected to impact DocMorris’ financial strategy positively, enhancing its market positioning and operational efficiency.

The most recent analyst rating on (CH:DOCM) stock is a Hold with a CHF7.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on DocMorris stock, see the CH:DOCM Stock Forecast page.

DocMorris AG, headquartered in Switzerland, is a prominent player in the online pharmacy, telemedicine, and health marketplace sectors, with strong brand presence in Germany and across Europe. The company operates a highly automated logistics center in the Netherlands and runs Germany’s largest telemedicine platform, TeleClinic. DocMorris aims to be a leading digital health companion, offering a wide range of health management services.

Average Trading Volume: 393,516

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: CHF296.8M

