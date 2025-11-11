DocGo Reports Q3 2025 Results Amid Strategic Shifts

DocGo, Inc. ( (DCGO) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information DocGo, Inc. presented to its investors.

DocGo Inc. is a leading provider of technology-enabled mobile health and medical transportation services, revolutionizing healthcare delivery by offering services such as remote patient monitoring, ambulance services, and a virtual care network across the United States.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, DocGo announced a significant decline in total revenue to $70.8 million, primarily due to the wind-down of migrant-related programs. Despite this, the company achieved record volumes across all major business lines, highlighting growth in its core services.

Key financial metrics revealed a net loss of $29.7 million, influenced by non-cash impairments, and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $7.2 million. Excluding migrant-related programs, revenue from mobile health services increased by 23%, and transportation services saw a modest rise. The company also expanded its service offerings through new agreements and acquisitions, including the acquisition of SteadyMD to enhance telehealth services.

Looking ahead, DocGo anticipates full-year 2025 revenue between $315-$320 million, with a projected adjusted EBITDA loss of $25-$28 million. For 2026, the company expects revenue to range from $280-$300 million, with a focus on achieving operational efficiencies and reducing investment levels as markets mature.

