DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft announced a change in major holdings, with Norges Bank acquiring or disposing of shares, resulting in a voting rights increase from 4.05% to 5.16%. This change signifies a shift in the company’s shareholder structure, potentially impacting its governance and strategic decisions.

More about DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft

DO & CO Aktiengesellschaft is a company based in Vienna, Austria, operating in the catering and hospitality industry. It is involved in providing catering services and operates in various stock exchanges including Vienna, Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate, London, and Istanbul.

YTD Price Performance: -28.55%

Average Trading Volume: 6,603

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: €1.45B

