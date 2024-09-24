DNO ASA Confirms Heisenberg Discovery Potential

DNO ASA (GB:0MHP) has released an update.

DNO ASA, a Norwegian oil and gas operator, has completed a successful delineation well at the Heisenberg discovery in the North Sea, confirming oil volumes estimated at 24 to 56 MMboe. The company, with its significant presence in the area, is considering tieback options to nearby infrastructure and continues aggressive exploration activities, including the commencement of the Falstaff drilling operation. DNO’s North Sea contingent resources stood at 132 MMboe at the end of 2023, underscoring its position as a leading explorer in the region.

