DNO ASA Adjusts Bond Loan Maturity Date

DNO ASA has announced a change in the maturity date of its bond loan from September 2026 to April 2025, with a redemption price set at 102.3625%. This adjustment in the bond’s terms could impact the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests by altering the timeline for debt obligations.

DNO ASA is a Norwegian oil and gas operator with operations in the Middle East, the North Sea, and West Africa. Established in 1971 and listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange, the company is involved in various stages of exploration, development, and production across several countries including Iraq, Norway, the UK, Côte d’Ivoire, the Netherlands, and Yemen.

