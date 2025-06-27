dMY Squared Extends Business Combination Deadline

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An announcement from dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. Class A ( (DMYY) ) is now available.

On June 27, 2025, dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. deposited an additional $50,000 into its trust account to extend the deadline for completing an initial business combination by one month, from June 29, 2025, to July 29, 2025. This extension is part of the company’s strategy to utilize its right to extend the deadline up to 23 times, potentially reaching December 29, 2025, to secure a suitable business combination, reflecting the board’s proactive approach to managing its operational timeline.

More about dMY Squared Technology Group, Inc. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 94,730

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $51.37M

