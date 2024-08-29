DMG MORI Advances Corporate Governance and Diversity

DMG MORI CO (JP:6141) has released an update.

DMG MORI CO., LTD. is focused on enhancing corporate governance and management transparency to improve long-term stability and ethical business practices. The company maintains a diverse Board of Directors and implements policies to promote diversity and support for female and foreign employees, aiming to double female management by 2025. Additionally, DMG MORI regularly reviews its shareholding policies to ensure they align with the company’s long-term corporate value improvement.

