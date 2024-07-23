DMC Mining Ltd. Eyes Major Corporate Transformation

DMC Mining Ltd. (AU:DMM) has released an update.

DMC Mining Ltd. has announced a General Meeting for shareholders on August 23, 2024, to vote on significant corporate changes, including proposed acquisitions that will alter the company’s scale and nature of operations. Shareholders are urged to consult their advisors and review the Explanatory Statement, which details the implications of creating a new class of securities and issuing shares to Veridis Vendors as part of the corporate restructuring.

