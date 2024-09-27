DMC Mining Complies with Governance Standards

DMC Mining Ltd. (AU:DMM) has released an update.

DMC Mining Limited has fully complied with the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2024, as detailed in their corporate governance statement available on their website. The company has confirmed adherence to principles such as board responsibilities, director appointments, and the role of the company secretary, aiming to maintain high standards of corporate governance. Investors can access the full statement at DMC Mining’s dedicated governance URL for transparency and assurance.

